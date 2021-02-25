Multiple injuries in Twyford crash, Hastings

Emergency services were called to Omahu Rd, Twyford, just before 4pm. Photo / Paul Taylor

Several people have been taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital after a two-vehicle crash late on Thursday afternoon.

The crash involved a van and a car which collided on Omahu Rd, west of the hospital, about 3.50pm.

Police said one person was reported to be seriously injured, and others had minor injuries.

The van was in the centre of the busy road which was closed to traffic with diversions in place through Raupare and Oak/Ormond roads.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand sent two crews but communications centre shift manager Murray Dunbar said from Wellington no one was trapped in the vehicles, and the crews assisted with clearing the road.