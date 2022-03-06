Bishop Rt Reverend Andrew Hedge speaks of his gratitude for Reverend Jo Crosse's service to the Anglican Church.

After six and a half years as vicar of St Johns Anglican Church in Dannevirke, Reverend Jo Crosse has chosen a different path in life while staying within the parish.

Full-time vicar and part-time farmer with husband Hamish, and his brother Grant out at Kelvin Grove Farm Weber, while raising three teenagers Daniel, Sarah and Hannah - Reverend Jo has had a very busy life over her time.

With the purchase of the farm from Grant and Diana, and son Daniel coming to help run the farm, Rev. Jo decided it was time to give up one form of pastoral care for another. She said being a part-time vicar and part-time farmer meant she could not do a good job at either.

The Anglican Church and its parishioners begged to differ.

At Reverend Jo Crosse's formal Ending of her Pastoral Relationship in the St John Anglican Church on Sunday, February 27 - Bishop Rt Reverend Andrew Hedge was very complimentary about her service as vicar saying "he had a deep appreciation for her insider experience in governance which was very helpful," and "her continual reminder of how past legacy affects the future kept the Diocese focused."

This was re-emphasised when People's Warden Bob Bell spoke saying that when Rev. Crosse came St Johns needed leadership and "she brought buckets of it, picking us up and pushing us in the right direction."

He commended her continual support of the Anglican Diocese of Waiapu agencies like the Elske Centre, St John Cadets and Tararua Family Services, each of which had thanked Rev. Jo in the week before in their own way.

He highlighted her contribution to the complex building programme which saw the re-roofing of the St Johns Church, sale of the vicarage, purchase of the land next door, sale of the house and finally organising the plans for the new hall "organising a whole new opportunity for us".

He concluded by saying her innovation in such things as the new parish newsletter and her encouragement to "think outside the square" (that morning's sermon) was a request the congregation had the responsibility to continue.

He said it was wonderful Rev. Jo was continuing on the Waiapu Anglican Services Trust Board.

Arch Deacon The Venerable John Goodman Matthews thanked Rev. Jo for the warm welcome as a person from a rural background when he came to his position a number of years ago.

Reverend Jo was then presented with a number of gifts from the congregation including a bespoke thank you card featuring the St Johns Church on the cover created by Nick Hill.

Glennis McDonald on behalf of St John Cadets and Eva Wright also presented gifts.

In reply, Reverend Jo said it was lovely to be among so many people she knew, contrasting the start of her position "as a newbie" and that over her time "she had felt the love". She concluded that "It takes a parish to raise a vicar".

In an interview, several days before the farewell, she said she had found her role as vicar very rewarding and a huge privilege to "have a window into people's lives" often just listening and helping them to confirm their faith.

She admitted looking after buildings had also been very challenging and rewarding, saying the recoating and water-proofing of the St Johns Church is the next phase of the upgrade.

She said communication is a problem facing most churches. "For the young a Sunday morning service often does not cut it," she said, "but for the elderly it is vital and the church newsletter is important."

She says Reverend Adrienne Bruce will be acting vicar until a new one is appointed. She says she will take a six-month break to help on the farm and to give her successor a chance to settle in "and may do some pastoral care as required even in other parishes after that."