Much-loved member of Central Hawke’s Bay community killed in crash

Police were called to the crash on the Taihape-Napier Rd on Tuesday. Photo / NZME

Police were called to the crash on the Taihape-Napier Rd on Tuesday. Photo / NZME

The woman who died in a crash on the Napier-Taihape Rd on Tuesday afternoon was Claudia Mason, 80, a retired teacher aide from Waipawa.

Police and fire crews from Hastings and Taihape were called to the single-vehicle crash down a bank off the road in Ngamahanga around 12.45pm.

A spokeswoman for Mason’s family said she was a much-loved member of the Central Hawke’s Bay community.

Her dog survived the crash but was injured and has since been euthanased.

A police spokeswoman said investigations into the cause of the crash continued on Friday.