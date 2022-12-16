Much-loved member of Central Hawke’s Bay community killed in crash

The woman who died in a crash on the Napier-Taihape Rd on Tuesday afternoon was Claudia Mason, 80, a retired teacher aide from Waipawa.
Police and fire crews from Hastings and Taihape were called to the single-vehicle crash down a bank off the road in Ngamahanga around 12.45pm.
A spokeswoman for Mason’s family said she was a much-loved member of the Central Hawke’s Bay community.
Her dog survived the crash but was injured and has since been euthanased.
A police spokeswoman said investigations into the cause of the crash continued on Friday.