Much entertainment and displays at Dannevirke A & P Show

Much high flying in 2020.

Starting Friday February 5, the Dannevirke A & P Show will provide entertainment and fascinating displays to fill much of the next 48 hours.

Mahon's Entertainment will provide the screams Friday evening and Saturday during the day, the terrier races could provide the mayhem Saturday afternoon (about 1pm), the petting zoo will provide the cute factor all Saturday, the line-dancers and other performers will provide non-stop entertainment on the stage, and the food stalls will tempt you with toffee apples, steak sandwiches, candy floss, icecreams and hot chips.

Much rolling about in the bumper balls.

If that is not enough you could paint or dress in clothes a real sheep and bring it along with $100 up for the best in each category.

For the youth the obvious attraction will be the petting zoo and the neighbouring bird display, face painters are coming to decorate faces with amazing art and the bumper balls are returning and turning.

Adults can view the displays by the produce hall put on by the Fire Service, Civil Defence and St John with the addition of the Tararua Alliance this year which will have some amazing gear and displays to show the public what they do. These were very popular last year.

People can also view the many trades exhibits ranging from the biggest tractors to the latest spa pools, water systems to beauty products, insurance schemes to real estate.

Organiser Ken Mills says entries from businesses are up on last year already.

All that for an entry fee each day which is adults $10, family $20, children under 10 years $5.