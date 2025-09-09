The high-profile New Zealanders will each take Murphy for a spin in their own cars, with Murphy in the passenger seat.
The first few minutes of each episode are recorded on the road, with Murphy asking everything from how they learned to drive to what’s lurking in the glovebox.
Then it’s back to the studio for a more unfiltered conversation about defining moments, driving habits and the lessons that stuck.
The first episode features radio personalities Jay Reeve and Duncan “Dunc” Heyde, who take Murph for a cruise in Dunc’s 1997 V8 Chevy Suburban, “with 11 cup holders”.
Dunc owns up to being a mellow driver – “I can’t remember my last speeding ticket” – but doesn’t hold back on the risks of fatigue.
“If I think I want to push through, I stop for fresh air,” he said.
“Just don’t drive tired.”
AutoSense CEO Charles Dawson said supporting the podcast was a no-brainer.
“In the Driver’s Seat brings road safety into the mainstream – not through lectures, but through stories that stick."
Murphy is a four-time Bathurst 1000 winner.
The episodes:
September 10 – Jay Reeve & Dunc Heyde in Dunc’s 97 Chev Suburban
September 17 – Laura McGoldrick in her Ford Everest
September 24 – Jenny-May Clarkson in her Toyota Corolla
October 1 – Sir Peter Beck in his DeLorean
October 8 – Matt Watson in a Toyota
October 15 – Nathan Wallis in his red Mustang
October 22 – Dame Susan Devoy in her Jaguar F Pace
October 29 – Sir Peter Leitch in a Holden Commodore
November 5 – Art Green in his Subaru Outback
November 12 – Paul Ego in a Honda ZRV Hybrid