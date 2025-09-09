Greg Murphy and Sir Peter Beck, who head out for a drive in Beck's DeLorean. Photo / Supplied

Hawke’s Bay motorsport legend Greg Murphy has launched a new podcast, In the Driver’s Seat.

The podcast is like a carpool confession, and involves Murphy driving around the streets of Auckland with well-known Kiwis, such as Rocket Lab CEO Sir Peter Beck in his DeLorean.

The 10-part series features plenty of personal stories of lessons learned driving on the road, including Murphy sharing how he wrote off a car at the age 18 in an incident that “could’ve killed myself and my passenger”.

The podcast is being backed by driver safety leaders AutoSense.

The first episode is being released today, and new episodes will be released every Wednesday on Spotify, Apple and other platforms.