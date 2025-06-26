Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Greg Murphy on plan to give full licence without second practical test: ‘That’s not economics, that’s just stupidity’

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read

Greg Murphy wants a national standard driving curriculum to be established in schools.

Greg Murphy wants a national standard driving curriculum to be established in schools.

A Hawke’s Bay-based motorsport legend says a plan by the Ministry of Transport to remove the full-licence practical test is nothing short of “ludicrous”.

In April, Minister for Transport Chris Bishop announced a range of suggested changes to the licensing system, including removing the full-licence practical test

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today