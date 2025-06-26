Murphy, who lives in Havelock North, said he strongly disagreed with the Year 13s’ opinions, saying that driving is possibly the most dangerous thing people do every day.

“If you think the test is too hard, you’re in Lalaland.

“The tests are so basic and simple, if you do the right amount of preparation and just like you would do in a school exam or any kind of test in your apprentice or at university ... you will absolutely be fine.”

Murphy said New Zealand had so many drivers who weren’t prepared for the roads, and didn’t have understanding or awareness of their driving environment, or the distractions that afflict them.

“We’ve got this culture and this belief that an accident won’t happen to me, I won’t be the one who’s dead, I’m not going to be the one that’s seriously injured, I’m not going to be the one where my life is turned upside down at the age of 18.”

Murphy said he felt a national standard driving curriculum should be established in schools.

“It should be almost compulsory that there are driver education courses – that it is part of being at high school – and students are helped and supported through that learning,” he said.

Murphy said he agreed with the Government that getting a full driver’s licence was a really important step for identity, for identification, and for the possibilities of getting a job, but he wanted the licences to be given to those who can drive safely.

“You just can’t give someone a licence to make their lives easier, but put them and other people at risk on the roads because of it.

“That is just ludicrous. That’s not economics, that’s just stupidity,” he said.

“Let’s prepare people accordingly. Let’s not just say that and miraculously hand over licences to anybody that wants one. That’s not the way to do it.”

A Ministry of Transport spokesperson said they were analysing submissions to the proposed changes and would be advising the minister on the outcome of the consultation.

The spokesperson said Bishop was expected to make an announcement in the coming months, once Cabinet had agreed to any changes.

Then, pending Cabinet approval, the minister intended the changes to be implemented by July 1, 2026.

Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke's Bay Today and spent the last 15 years working in radio and media in Auckland, London, Berlin, and Napier.