Proposed licence changes worry Hawke’s Bay driving educators

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

Minister of Transport Chris Bishop announced the proposed changes to make it easier for people to obtain a driver's licence. Photo / Alex Cairns

Minister of Transport Chris Bishop announced the proposed changes to make it easier for people to obtain a driver's licence. Photo / Alex Cairns

  • Proposed changes to the driver licensing system aim to make obtaining a full licence more accessible.
  • Hawke’s Bay-based driving educators are concerned safety may be compromised for efficiency, highlighting the need for improved driver education.
  • Consultations on the changes are open until June 9, with concerns about rural and inexperienced drivers.

Proposed changes to the driver licensing system has some Bay driving educators worried safety is being substituted for efficiency.

On Sunday, Minister for Transport Chris Bishop announced a range of suggested changes to the licensing system, including removing the full-licence practical test and introducing safety mitigations for people on their

