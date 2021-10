A person is in critical condition after a ute rolled into a paddock near Hastings. Photo File

A person is in critical condition after a ute rolled into a paddock near Hastings.

Emergency services attended the crash on Middle Rd, between Mutiny and Blind Rd at 5.25pm on Monday.

Three fire engines from Hastings attended the incident.

It is understood there were dogs in the ute, some of which were killed in the crash.

The road was closed between Middle and Mutiny Rd and Middle and Te Aute Rd.