One of the vehicles involved in a Hastings crash is thought to be a mobility scooter.

One person has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries after a crash involving a mobility scooter in Hastings.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded to reports of a crash involving two vehicles, one of which was described as a mobility scooter, at the intersection of Queen St West and Tomoana Rd at 12.57pm.

A St John spokeswoman said one person was assessed and transported to Hawke’s Bay Hospital by ambulance.