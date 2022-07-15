Mixed feelings after hearings on Napier dog bylaw submissions

Napier Dog Training Club member Rachael Rogge, in the foreground with dog Elixir. She feels the council did not listen at the hearings for the Dog Control Policy and Bylaw. Photo / NZME

Submitters have mixed feelings of hope and disappointment following a Napier City Council hearing on proposed amendments to dog control policy and bylaw.

The hearing took place over nearly six hours on Tuesday, where the council considered submissions on proposed amendments from community members.

A council spokeswoman said no decisions have yet been made.

"Feedback from the hearing submissions will now be analysed by council officers. They will then make recommendations on the bylaw in the next few weeks, which will be considered at the council meeting on 23 August."

The council agenda for the hearing noted a total of 500 unique submissions were received on the proposed bylaw changes.

"Overall, respondents most strongly supported the addition of an exercise area at

Dolbel Reserve (87%) and retaining the current limit of two dogs in urban areas

(85%)," the agenda read.

"Relatively fewer [but still the majority] of respondents supported seasonal on-lead

requirements along the beach between Westshore and Bay View (73%) and the

proposed prohibited area around Ahuriri Estuary to better protect bird life (63%)."

The most controversial proposals for submitters were the introduction of the on-lead area designation in general and prohibiting dogs at Watchman Road Reserve and Port Beach West

"Respondents were more evenly divided about prohibiting dogs at Watchman Road

Reserve and Port Beach West (51% opposed and 49% supported this proposal)

and introducing an on-lead area designation (55% opposed and 45% supported

this proposal)"

Submitter Paddy Cooper, from Save the Dotterels Hawke's Bay, hoped the council would be in favour of dogs being on lead all year round at the Bay View-Westshore pathway rather than have it as a seasonal restriction as was suggested in the proposed changes.

"Having it on lead for part of the year & off lead for part of the year is confusing and people won't comply."

He said the aim was to protect the dotterels and people using the pathways.

"With the high numbers of people using the pathway now, including children, dogs off lead have attacked people walking, running, cycling, and other dogs."

Paddy Cooper submitted on behalf of Save the Dotterels Hawke's Bay, in favour of year round on-lead restrictions for dogs walked at the Bay View- Westshore pathway. Picture from 2014. Photo / NZME

Submitter Rachael Rogge, a member of the Napier Dog Training Club, said she was disappointed and frustrated because she and her group felt they weren't heard by the mayor and councillors.

"What they proposed is what they were going to do, regardless of what anyone said.

"They said they would possibly look into some interim off-lead areas, for example where there is a space that hasn't been built on yet, which I thought was just going to end up being confusing for people"

She said she thought animal control staff were already stretched thin and it was difficult to see how they could enforce new rules.

"I'm quite disappointed, frustrated and a bit p****d off, because I feel like none of the issues to do with how animal control were going to enforce it were addressed at all.

"They're not out there and they've made it clear they won't be out there, and they've just put in these minor bylaws that won't be enforced because they are too busy with more serious issues."

It was noted in the hearing that animal control had been consulted prior and agreed with council staff suggested amendments.