Max North from Frimley School puts the soapy slide to the test at the Mitre 10 Tough Kid Obstacle Course in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

Max North from Frimley School puts the soapy slide to the test at the Mitre 10 Tough Kid Obstacle Course in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

Is it really the Mitre 10 Tough Kid Challenge Obstacle Course if you haven’t been blasted by a hose after sliding through an infamously soapy slip and slide?

Ailla Reid of Bridge Pa School also sped down the slip and slide. Photo / Paul Taylor

Wednesday’s jam-packed jamboree at the Hastings Mitre 10 Park kicked off one of the most anticipated events on the Hawke’s Bay school calendar with a flurry of teamwork and personal resilience.

The hose was one of the more popular obstacles on the course. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hundreds of Hastings and Flaxmere schoolkids were out in force to prove they could take on one of the most challenging giant obstacle courses around, with Napier, Havelock North, Central Hawke’s Bay and Wairoa students set to take it on, on Thursday.

Teamwork was plentiful as tough kids from Hastings took on the notorious giant obstacle course. Photo / Paul Taylor

Plenty of water came as a welcome relief on what was a sunny Hawke's Bay Wednesday. Photo / Paul Taylor



