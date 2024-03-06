Is it really the Mitre 10 Tough Kid Challenge Obstacle Course if you haven’t been blasted by a hose after sliding through an infamously soapy slip and slide?
Wednesday’s jam-packed jamboree at the Hastings Mitre 10 Park kicked off one of the most anticipated events on the Hawke’s Bay school calendar with a flurry of teamwork and personal resilience.
Hundreds of Hastings and Flaxmere schoolkids were out in force to prove they could take on one of the most challenging giant obstacle courses around, with Napier, Havelock North, Central Hawke’s Bay and Wairoa students set to take it on, on Thursday.