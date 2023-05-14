Tane Skeet comes through a tough challenge.

Screams and cheers from hundreds of school kids erupted from the Mitre 10 Sports Park athletics complex last week for one of the Hawke’s Bay school year’s most anticipated events.

The second day of the Mitre 10 Mega Tough Kid challenge saw eager tamariki from schools in Napier, Central Hawke’s Bay and Wairoa take on a giant obstacle course with their peers.

The event was for primary kids in Years 3 to 6. While it wasn’t a Warriors game (the team is set to take on Mclean Park in Napier this month), it was definitely just as loud.

St Patrick's School watches on as Onekawa School goes hard.

Supporters including students, parents and teachers lined the stands as young athletes ran through obstacles such as cargo nets, cable reels, climbing walls, bank climbs and slip-and-slides. Even a fireman’s hose awaited those who turned an unsuspecting corner.

The aim of the day, according to sponsor Mitre 10, was to encourage participation and fun in a “challenge by choice” environment, promoting confidence building and personal achievement.

Bella Coombe takes on one of the challenges.

No prizes were given, but there was plenty of free food and goodies on offer. The event was put on in partnership with Sport Hawke’s Bay and was supported by EIT. Staff from Mitre 10 and Sport Hawke’s Bay were manning the checkpoints, helping direct those who needed to find their way.