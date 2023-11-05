Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Mission Concert: The week of Robbie Williams - 50,000-strong turnout expected for Brit icon’s Napier gigs

Doug Laing
By
4 mins to read
Robbie Williams performs at the final of X Factor Italy 2019 at Mediolanum forum. Milan (Italy), December 12th, 2019

Robbie Williams performs at the final of X Factor Italy 2019 at Mediolanum forum. Milan (Italy), December 12th, 2019

Mission Estate concert promoter Garry Craft is confident Hawke’s Bay will come to the party and sell out both Robbie Williams concerts this weekend.

The first concert, taking place on Saturday night after

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today