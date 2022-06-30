Archie, the 12-year-old cat who went missing from his home in Taradale, showed up in a Havelock North possum trap five years later. Photo / Supplied

Over the Matariki long weekend, a 12-year-old cat named Archie who went missing five years ago was found stuck in a possum trap 17km from Taradale.

Birdwoods Gallery, Garden Cafe & Sweet Shop owner Louise Stobart found the cat in a trap on her Havelock North property.

It was a customer who alerted Stobart that an elderly "wild cat" was caught in a possum trap under the Birdwoods' hedge in Middle Rd.

Stobart is not sure where the trap came from and believes the cat may have dragged the trap from where it was first set up, perhaps on farmland.

The business owner said it must have been caught for many days because the paw was rotten, and the cat was dehydrated, starving and had survived sub-zero temperatures.

Archie had tried to chew his rotting paw off after getting stuck.

"He still managed a feeble purr, and I could sense his gratitude and will to live," she said.

Getting Archie out from under the hedge took a lot of manoeuvring.

"I had to get the cat out using garden gloves and a blanket, then put him into a cage," Stobart said.

It is believed the black cat was stuck in a spring-loaded noose trap.

"I could not get the noose off his paw as it was to the bone."

Once the cat understood the business owner was trying to help, she finally got the trap and the cat into the cage.

While waiting for the vet, she could undo the spring, and the animal started to purr faintly.

Stobart went straight to the Animal Care Vet, where on-call vet Nicky Chadwick met her at and quickly gave the traumatised cat pain relief.

The spring-loaded noose trap in which Archie got his paw stuck. Photo / Supplied

The vet checked for a microchip, and the thought-to-be "wild" cat was chipped and registered with the owner's phone number.

Chadwick found out Archie was a beloved family cat who had gone missing five years ago from a family home in Taradale.

Stobart spoke to the owners, who said the cat ran away when fireworks were lit nearby.

The owners went to see Archie, but sadly the humane decision to put him down was made because he was in a bad condition.

He died in their arms with a full tummy, free from pain and a moment of being reunited with his family.

"We think the trap was put out for possums decimating the bird population on the farms surrounding us, and therefore understand the need for control and cannot blame the farmer," says Stobart.

Archie was freed from the trap and treated by a vet at Animal Care Vet in Havelock. Photo / Supplied

The trap may not have been secured tightly enough, and the cat moved it away from where the farmer would have been able to check it.

"I am sure they did not deliberately set the trap on our private land, and knowing our neighbours as we do, they are good farmers and not cruel people," Stobart said.

'This was just bad luck all round."

Stobart said that "the story's real sadness was the poor cat, who started life as a happy moggy and ended it so tragically five years after going missing, although finally reunited with its distraught owners".

"If any part of this story helps the prevention of cruelty to animals in any way, then it will be worth me having told the story."