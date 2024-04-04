Missing fisherman off Hawke’s Bay coast named

The banking sector looks to review fraud rules, armed police respond to West Auckland house fire and a bumper events season has Auckland stadiums stoked. Video / NZ Herald

Police have named a man who went overboard from a fishing boat off the Hawke’s Bay coast.

He is 54-year-old Jason Hollows, from Hampden, Otago.

The search was suspended on Tuesday evening, about 24 hours after Hollows was reported overboard from a boat - believed to be the Pacific Challenger - about 11km off Waimārama.

Jason Hollows went missing in Hawke Bay while on a fishing boat.

He went missing about 8pm on Easter Monday.

Police took charge of the inquiry into the disappearance after the search was suspended.

“Police continue to investigate what happened to Jason, and have met with his whānau to update them on search and investigation efforts,” a police statement said.

“The vessel has been searched and the crew members have all been spoken to.

“Further searches are still to be considered.”

Maritime NZ’s Rescue Coordination Centre (RCCNZ) ran the search on Monday and Tuesday, which included rescue helicopter services from Auckland, Gisborne and Hastings, Coastguard Hawke’s Bay, two NZ Defence Force NH90s and other vessels in the area.

The Pacific Challenger docks at Napier Port after joining the search for a still-missing crew member. Photo / Warren Buckland

Coastguard Hawke’s Bay president Henry van Tuel said earlier that the vessel involved was the Pacific Challenger.