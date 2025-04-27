“As individual owners have indicated they are ready, we have commenced the independent valuation process and this work will continue to make progress over the coming weeks.

“We’re also working with both the Māori Land Court and Te Tumu Paeroa, where appropriate, to support the ongoing kōrero with owners of whenua Māori.”

The Crown’s $70 million of funding had been set aside following confirmation of HBRC’s cost-sharing agreement with the Government in August 2023 for flood mitigation in the region.

HBRC chairwoman Hinewai Ormsby said securing the Crown’s support and endorsement was a significant milestone.

A map showing the early concept stage of the refined Option 1C+.

“It also demonstrates the Government’s faith in the process followed to date and confidence in our ability to deliver a technically viable flood mitigation solution for Wairoa.”

Yule said getting to this point in the project was a reflection of the “huge amount of work that’s been done by all involved”.

It was “a testament to the way in which the people of Wairoa have come together” to progress “one of the most significant infrastructure and resilience projects ever delivered in Wairoa”, he said

“With the PDP approved, the project’s focus remains on securing the land access required to deliver flood mitigation for Wairoa.”

Further cultural assessment activity is also ongoing to ensure the proposed flood mitigation solution can protect marae and other cultural taonga, including Te Kopua and Waihirere Urupā.

“There is still a significant amount of mahi ahead for us all and we remain committed to progressing this work at pace, and to continuing to work together to help safeguard the resilience and wellbeing of the community of Wairoa,” Yule said.