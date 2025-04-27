The devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle in Wairoa was captured from the air on February 14 last year, looking over North Clyde and Carroll St towards Frasertown Rd. Photo / Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management
Ministers have approved the full $70 million of Crown funding needed for a flood spillway in Wairoa.
The Project Delivery Plan (PDP) was submitted to the Crown in late March by Hawke’s Bay Regional Council (HBRC) and was based on the preferred flood mitigation solution Option 1C+ – a refined flood mitigation solution that, once constructed, will enable 627 properties to shift from Category 2C to Category 1.
The spillway will divert the Wairoa River through North Clyde at times of flood.
In its path are eight homes, 2ha of Māori whenua and 29ha of general land, including the Wairoa showgrounds.
Crown manager Lawrence Yule said progressing Option 1C+ remained subject to land accessibility, and the project team continued to engage directly with home and landowners impacted.
HBRC chairwoman Hinewai Ormsby said securing the Crown’s support and endorsement was a significant milestone.
“It also demonstrates the Government’s faith in the process followed to date and confidence in our ability to deliver a technically viable flood mitigation solution for Wairoa.”
Yule said getting to this point in the project was a reflection of the “huge amount of work that’s been done by all involved”.
It was “a testament to the way in which the people of Wairoa have come together” to progress “one of the most significant infrastructure and resilience projects ever delivered in Wairoa”, he said
“With the PDP approved, the project’s focus remains on securing the land access required to deliver flood mitigation for Wairoa.”
Further cultural assessment activity is also ongoing to ensure the proposed flood mitigation solution can protect marae and other cultural taonga, including Te Kopua and Waihirere Urupā.
“There is still a significant amount of mahi ahead for us all and we remain committed to progressing this work at pace, and to continuing to work together to help safeguard the resilience and wellbeing of the community of Wairoa,” Yule said.