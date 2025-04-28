Million-dollar heist of excavator parts near Hastings

Tory Whanau bows out of mayoral race, figures reveal key factors contributing to homelessness and the inquest into Juliana Herrera’s murder continues.

More than a million dollars’ worth of excavating equipment has been stolen from a rural Hastings property.

Hawke’s Bay police are seeking information about several excavator attachments stolen from a property in Pākōwhai between March 19 and 24.

These excavator attachments were stolen from a rural property in Pākōwhai between March 19 and 24.

The items are valued at more than a million dollars, and police say they believe the burglars specifically targeted the address.

At least five items were stolen, including skeleton buckets, a root rake, a hydraulic sorting grab, and an additional excavating attachment.