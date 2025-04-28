Million-dollar heist of excavator parts near Hastings

More than a million dollars’ worth of excavating equipment has been stolen from a rural Hastings property.
Hawke’s Bay police are seeking information about several excavator attachments stolen from a property in Pākōwhai between March 19 and 24.
The items are valued at more than a million dollars, and police say they believe the burglars specifically targeted the address.
At least five items were stolen, including skeleton buckets, a root rake, a hydraulic sorting grab, and an additional excavating attachment.