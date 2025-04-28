Advertisement
Million-dollar heist of excavator parts near Hastings

More than a million dollars’ worth of excavating equipment has been stolen from a rural Hastings property.

Hawke’s Bay police are seeking information about several excavator attachments stolen from a property in Pākōwhai between March 19 and 24.

These excavator attachments were stolen from a rural property in Pākōwhai between March 19 and 24. 29 April 2025 NZME supplied
The items are valued at more than a million dollars, and police say they believe the burglars specifically targeted the address.

At least five items were stolen, including skeleton buckets, a root rake, a hydraulic sorting grab, and an additional excavating attachment.

A police spokesperson said if anyone had information about these stolen items or the incident; they should contact police on 105 or online using the reference 250328/8423.

