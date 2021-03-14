Millennial and Gen Z careers: Future of job hiring is in Havelock North

inploi country manager Damon Hyland says his platform helps connect the new generation of job seekers and employers. Photo / Supplied

Job platform inploi has launched in New Zealand, and its country manager, Damon Hyland, is based in Havelock North.

The United Kingdom technology start-up, which was founded in 2016, is targeting our "new collar" workforce – millennial and Generation Z candidates.

Hyland said the way people interact with brands and access information has changed, and to engage them successfully employers need to think of them as "consumers of workplaces".

"The way New Zealand's new collar job seekers connect and engage with employers and brands is ever-evolving," he explained.

"Companies need to rethink how they hire, retain and develop talent in order to keep pace."

Hyland said that employers need to connect with job seekers on the platforms and using the technologies they inhabit, and also convince them of their values and culture.

Hawke's Bay business Rockit Apple has adopted the platform, which has features like video profiles, video calling, candidate-job matching and instant messaging.

Hyland said there are opportunities to create content, distribute a job listing, buy media, recruit via social media and access analytics, all through the platform.

"The majority of New Zealand companies still lean on outdated and inefficient methods to advertise jobs. They're spending significant sums trying to reach potential candidates via channels that are increasingly irrelevant, trying to engage them with tools that deliver an outdated and alien user experience."

He added that the response so far to the platform has been fantastic.

"We're seeing great results from brands keen to connect and recruit using the inploi model," Hyland said.

"Already we have clients on board across horticulture, construction and hospitality with more in the wings, and candidates excited to connect and learn more about these employers. That's why inploi exists."