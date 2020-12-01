Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Middle NZ: Advent calendar fill of Christmas cheer

4 minutes to read

Time to get into the Christmas spirit. Photo / File

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Linda Hall

OPINION

I've got a very special advent calendar this year and finally yesterday, I got to open my first "door".

Behind it was not chocolate or cheese but ... ta-dah ... a 187ml bottle of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.