Hawkes Bay Today

Canny View: Term deposits are falling out of fashion

5 minutes to read

Term deposit rates are at their lowest in New Zealand since the 1960s. Photo / Supplied

By: Nick Stewart

Recently I read a cool article "Guaranteed to lose money". The writer cleverly linked the current bond market situation with the 1960s DC Comics' Bizarro planet, also known as Htrae, which is "Earth" spelt backwards.

