"There are 381 new cases of Covid-19 to report today in the MidCentral rohe (region), including eight cases in the hospital, says MidCentral DHB Covid-19 acting senior responsible officer Dr Kelvin Billinghurst.

These cases have been identified through a combination of PCR and rapid antigen tests (RATs).

In order to give the community an update on the distribution of cases across the rohe, we have provided a breakdown of where cases are being cared for in the community hubs. We have one hub in each district and when a case is confirmed via PCR or RATs test, they are notified if the person's residential address is within that district.

The number of cases looked after by each hub changes each day as people recover, or if addresses are incorrect - are reassigned to a different hub or district health board. With this in mind, the active case number may not always match the reporting from the Ministry of Health.

The number of cases also does not reflect any undetected cases in the community or those who are being cared for by a different DHB but are isolating in our rohe.

Given the number of Covid-19 cases around the country, you should assume you may have been exposed to Covid-19 and isolate and get tested if you experience any Covid-19 symptoms.

Covid-19 Testing:

Covid-19 tests are available today from the following locations:

- Central Energy Trust Arena, Palmerston North, 8.30am to 4pm (entrance on Gate 3 on Cuba St).

- Palmerston North Community Testing Site, 575 Main St, Palmerston North, 8.30am to 4pm.

Covid-19 tests are also available from various locations across the rohe, including iwi and Māori providers, general practice and community testing sites.

To find where to get tested for Covid-19, please visit HealthPoint https://bit.ly/MDHBTest or call the Covid-19 Healthline on 0800 358 5453.