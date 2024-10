Locals were astounded that the spelling had got past copywriters, proofreaders and digital designers, though others complimented Meridian on their marketing skills at getting people talking, thereby drawing attention to the new campaign.

Tom Probert, head of marketing at Meridian Energy, said the company was excited about the new Harapaki wind farm (note the three ‘a’ letters in Harapaki) and its power plans for the people of Hawke’s Bay.

“On this occasion, that excitement seems to have got the better of us.”

Probert said the Tennyson St location was the only place the ad was used and it had been running on the digital billboard from October 14 to 20.

Hawke’s Bay-based advertising consultant Simon Shattky said he couldn’t imagine the error would have an effect on the campaign or Meridian’s brand because it was just a spelling mistake.

“It’s embarrassing, but it’s a bit move-along-nothing-to-see-here. If anyone is upset by it, they must have a pretty charmed life.”