Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Mensa: I crashed an event full of geniuses to try to become one

James Pocock
By
4 mins to read
James Pocock, Hawke's Bay Today reporter, crashed an event of geniuses to try to become one of them. Photo / Warren Buckland

James Pocock, Hawke's Bay Today reporter, crashed an event of geniuses to try to become one of them. Photo / Warren Buckland

Highly gifted individuals from across Aotearoa decided to choose Hawke’s Bay as a place for a meet-up. So Hawke’s Bay Today reporter James Pocock decided to see if he had the smarts and the guile

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today