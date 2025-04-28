Napier Port employee Ryan Baker at Monday's International Workers Memorial Day commemoration in Napier, which included the unveiling of a mounted buoy memorial to those who have died from injuries in workplace incidents at the port. Photo / Doug Laing

A memorial buoy set as a monument on a grass reserve near the gates to Napier Port has been unveiled to open up to the public a place of remembrance for family and friends of people who died from injuries received on the wharves.

It came on International Workers Memorial Day on Monday, with the memorial including commemorative plaques that had been on the Appley Wall Memorial inside the western gates of the port.

The unveiling was carried out by two port employees who lost family in work tragedies at the port, and at least three others who had lost their lives at the port or other work sites were represented at the annual gathering, during which port operations were shut down for staff to be able to attend.

Phil Taana was working on the port when brother Rep Taana was killed on March 27, 2006, and Ryan Baker, a son of Kevin Baker, who died on June 21, 1993, took on a job at the port in 2012.