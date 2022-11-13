Korey and Lisa Samuels of Hastings take Jairan for a spin at the Megawalk. Photo / Ian Cooper

Hawke’s Bay got its walking shoes to welcome back the Mitre 10 Megawalk on Sunday.

The 28-kilometre event from Hastings to Napier included some shorter walks too, from which all registration fee proceeds went towards The Acorn Project Hawke’s Bay.

The Acorn Project Hawke’s Bay is a charity founded in 2019 that provides a wraparound support service for young people aged 12-24 and their families living with cancer, or relatives of those with cancer, in Hawke’s Bay.

Hundreds had already signed up for the walks earlier this week, and there was a healthy walk-up crowd too as the weather played ball. Photographer Ian Cooper captured the action.