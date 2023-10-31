Mega game of pick-up sticks as work begins to clear cyclone-sunk Hawke’s Bay bridge

A game of pick up sticks with diggers took place on Tuesday as crews started to clear debris near the decimated Waikare Gorge bridge on State Highway 2. Photo / Paul Taylor

What could be described as a mega-game of pick-up sticks with diggers could be seen on Tuesday at the Waikare gorge, as road crews worked to remove wooden debris surrounding a cyclone-sunken State Highway 2 bridge.

Digger operators honed their focus on the thick branches pressed up against the broken bridge, carefully assessing and taking logs away from its decimated structure.

For many in Hawke’s Bay, the start of this work will also symbolise the start of a new era in the region’s mammoth infrastructure rebuild.

The bridge - which for years acted as a key link between Wairoa and the rest of Hawke’s Bay - was completely collapsed by Cyclone Gabrielle as raging floodwater and wooden debris tore through the gorge, isolating Wairoa from the rest of Hawke’s Bay.

A temporary Bailey bridge opened to traffic in May, reconnecting those in the cut-off town while plans were implemented to demolish and eventually rebuild the old bridge. Cracked beams on the temporary bridge were also replaced this month.

Transport Rebuild East Coast (TREC) Project Director Tony Gallagher said removing the build-up of debris was a necessary first step.

“One of the first things we need to do, even before touching the old bridge, is to remove all the build-up of material and debris which initially contributed to the bridge’s collapse,” he said.

TREC contractors will be on site for 5-6 weeks, using diggers and concrete crushers to remove debris and demolish the concrete spans and old piles.

“The concrete piles and bridge spans present a risk that they could restrict the flow of the Waikari River during extreme weather events,” Gallagher said.

The material will be removed from the river and transported to a local processing facility.

“It’s taken time to plan the process of demolishing the bridge is done safely and as efficiently as possible.”

On the subject of long-term planning, a realignment project will bypass four kilometres of the existing State Highway.

This will include a new 160-metre bridge across the top of the Waikare Gorge.

“TREC and Waka Kotahi are focused on building greater resilience into the road between Wairoa and Napier and while this work takes place, a permanent solution, the Waikare Gorge realignment project is progressing well,” Gallagher said.

Waka Kotahi said the temporary bridge - which is currently controlled by traffic lights - will be operational 24/7 while work is carried out to reduce effects on traffic flow.

“We expect disruption to road users from the demolition work will be minimised, but we acknowledge there will be some delays for road users until the end of the work later in November,” Waka Kotahi said.

“We want to thank road users for their support during this time.”