A ceremony was held to mark completion of a Bailey bridge over the Waikare River after the old one on State Highway 2 was destroyed by Cyclone Gabrielle. Video / Paul Taylor

By Gisborne Herald

The Waikare Gorge Bailey bridge on State Highway 2 between Wairoa and Napier will close for two nights of maintenance work this month.

Contractors will be working to install new concrete beams during Tuesday and Wednesday, October 24-25.

To minimise disruption for daytime traffic, the bridge will be closed from 7pm to 5am the following day.

“Access for emergency services will remain open at all times during this work,” Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.

“During the closure, the existing beams will be replaced by new, precast beams at the approaches to the bridge on either end.

“To minimise disruption on site and ensure the closure is as quick as possible, the beams are being precast off site,” Waka Kotahi Hawke’s Bay/Tairāwhiti system manager Martin Colditz said.

The destroyed Waikare River bridge and the new Bailey bridge in May. Photo / Paul Taylor

“Unfortunately, some cracks have developed in the existing beams. The bridge remains structurally sound, but it’s important we install new beams to ensure future vibrations from daily traffic are minimised.

“It’s a timely reminder the bridge can take up to 50MAX vehicles, and we really appreciate the co-operation of those whose vehicles are too heavy to use the bridge.”

Digital display boards outlining the closures will be installed near the bridge and at Whirinaki to the south and Wairoa north.

Meanwhile, Transport Rebuild East Coast Alliance contractors will be completing work at the old Waikare bridge from the following week (Monday, October 30).

“The work involves clearing debris in the surrounding waterway and the removal of the existing bridge spans to prevent further build-up of debris in the area. Work will take approximately five to six weeks (weather-permitting).”

Crews will be on site from 7am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday, during this time. The site will be managed 24/7 using traffic light stop/go controls.

“At certain times, five-to-10-minute delays may be required to enable the six-wheeler truck and excavator access to remove old sections of the collapsed bridge.”