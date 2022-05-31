Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Meet Scooter, the Hastings sausage dog on a roll

5 minutes to read
A disabled pet in Hastings has his life restored after his owner made him wheels to get around. Video Warren Buckland

Hastings Leader
By Maddisyn Jeffares

The past five months have been one hell of a roll for a Hastings sausage dog.

Bay Sausage Rollers dog walking group founders Megan and Warwick Alderton were open to anything that would get their

