Only the male was left in the display case following the theft of the female. Huia are considered sacred among Māori. Photo / Leanne Warr

"Deep down I always thought we'd get it back."

Murray Holden, from Dannevirke's Gallery of History, is "absolutely delighted" a rare huia stolen nearly two years ago has been found.

President Nancy Wadsworth and vice president Holden learned late last week that the precious taonga taken in July 2020 was now in the hands of police.

Murray Holden and Nancy Wadsworth were upset by the July 2020 theft. Photo / Leanne Warr

The huia was the female of a pair of birds shot in the late 19th century and preserved by Tom Thompsen.

The pair were then presented to his daughter Caroline as a wedding gift.

A painting on the power box outside the Gallery of History shows the unique features of the huia and describes some of their history. Photo / NZME

In 1990, the descendants gifted the birds to the Gallery of History but the female of the pair was stolen from the display case in July 2020, which upset volunteers.

Dannevirke's Gallery of History is run by volunteers. Photo / Leanne Warr

One man, Dean Mudgway, was arrested and subsequently imprisoned for 19 months for the theft as well as other charges.

He later said in a restorative justice meeting that he'd taken the huia to pay off a drug debt.

Another man was charged but was found not guilty after a judge-only trial last year.

The museum made a public appeal last year for the return of the preserved bird, but had heard nothing until late last week.

They had also stepped up security with an extra camera in the hope of preventing another incident.

Holden believed the appeal, as well as attention last year around the theft of the bird, contributed to it being returned.

"Whether it was someone's conscience being pricked - well, that's conjecture."

It was well-known the huia bird was considered sacred in Māori culture.

Holden was looking forward to seeing the female reunited with her mate in a display case for people in the Tararua to see.

He said there are not many preserved birds left on display as many museums had stored them away to prevent them being targeted by thieves.

Police confirmed the find but said it still had to be identified by the museum.

Area commander Tracey Thompson said Wellington District police had recovered the huia.

Police searched a residential address in Paraparaumu, acting on information received. Photo / NZME

She said they received information about the potential whereabouts of the preserved bird in May.

"On the 27th of May 2022, officers searched a residential address in Paraparaumu and recovered it.

"Upon recovering the huia, we informed the gallery and the local iwi, who were very relieved to hear of this development."

Thompson said inquiries into the theft and recovery of the huia were ongoing and they were unable to provide anything further on the investigation.

"We are working closely with mana whenua in Kāpiti, Ātiawa ki Whakarongotai and Ngāti Huia ki Porotawhao in Horowhenua, on the return of this taonga to the gallery. We welcome the support and guidance from iwi on this important process to ensure that appropriate protocols are observed."