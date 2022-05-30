Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Dannevirke's missing huia bird surfaces after nearly two years

Only the male was left in the display case following the theft of the female. Huia are considered sacred among Māori. Photo / Leanne Warr

Hawkes Bay Today
By Leanne Warr

"Deep down I always thought we'd get it back."

Murray Holden, from Dannevirke's Gallery of History, is "absolutely delighted" a rare huia stolen nearly two years ago has been found.

President Nancy Wadsworth and vice

