Nest Fest promoter Harry Pettit standing in front of the stylish custom-made main stage, ready for Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

More than 10,000 people are expected to attend a huge weekend of events in Hawke's Bay.

Nest Fest, headlined by Marlon Williams and Ladyhawke, opens at 11am on Saturday at the Tomoana Showgrounds in Hastings.

Nest Fest promoter Harry Pettit said about 6500 tickets have been sold for the concert.

"It's been a tough year with vaccine stuff, but at the same time we sold 3700 last year, so we've made good growth by nearly doubling it. For the future years we'd just like to keep growing, keep pushing it."

He said Eftpos would be available to purchase tickets at the front gate and all on-the-day ticket purchasers should make sure that their ID matches their vaccine passport.

The crowds in front of the stage at the free Botanic beats concert on Thursday evening will likely only be a precursor to an even more crowded weekend. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Australian Scooter Association NZ Scooter Nationals will be held at noon on Saturday at Bay Skate in Napier, with more than 80 competitors aged from under 10 to adults from across the country signed up.

Event organiser Kyle Hamilton said there were just under 300 spectator tickets sold Friday morning, although he predicts up to 1000 to arrive on the day.

"I think we sold about 250 or 300 last year and then we had double that on the door. Everyone wants to buy tickets at the door."

He said a course purpose-built for the competition added just over 100sq m of new permanent ramps for the park.

The main event is expected to conclude about 7pm, and vaccination will be mandatory to attend.

Meeanee Speedway will be opening its gates to expected crowds of up to 5000 people for its race meets on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Meeanee Speedway will host a meeting from 7pm to just after 10pm on Saturday.

Promoter Bruce Robertson said that there were only door sales, but the 5000 seat venue was typically close to full during meets.

Race events on Saturday will include the TQ Covid classic, streetstock, superstock, ministock and stockcars.

"Three-quarter midgets they call them, or TQs for short. Originally there was a championship here, but the governing body for Speedway New Zealand has cancelled the national championships, and as a lot of the guys had already booked accommodation, so we're putting on a meeting for the TQs," he said.

He said a few of the competitors for the TQs were from Auckland, but most of the competitors are from around the Hawke's Bay area for the other classes.

Botanic Beats at the Botanical Garden amphitheatre in Napier on Thursday evening opened the floodgates for an events-filled weekend.

The free summer concert featured Michael Stodart and the Elton John Experience and Project Prima Volta and attracted several hundred.