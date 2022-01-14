Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Massive weekend of fun ahead in Hawke's Bay - more than 10,000 people attending events on Saturday

3 minutes to read
Nest Fest promoter Harry Pettit standing in front of the stylish custom-made main stage, ready for Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

By James Pocock

More than 10,000 people are expected to attend a huge weekend of events in Hawke's Bay.

Nest Fest, headlined by Marlon Williams and Ladyhawke, opens at 11am on Saturday at the Tomoana Showgrounds in Hastings.

