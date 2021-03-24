Marty a shining star in education

Marty shows Hannah Lovelock how to cut a laptop table leg as her Ruahine School year 7-8 technology classmates watch and display their own progress on Monday.

Sidebar: Top information technology student at WINTEC

By Dave Murdoch

Teachers do not normally go back to school to learn in their 60s but Martin (Marty) Richter from Dannevirke High School's senior primary technology department has done just that and after three years of study he has not only graduated with a Diploma in Information Technology in Education from Wintec (Waikato Institute of Technology) but he also received a certificate for being its Most Outstanding Student.

Marty Richter with his WINTEC Diploma and Outstanding Student Award at graduation on Tuesday March 16.

The citation read in part:

"The tutors have been impressed with Marty's commitment to his online study. Marty took on academic advice, improved his assessments and submitted assignments of good quality and depth.

"Notable was Marty's reflection on his teaching and his application of new pedagogies and skills into his teaching practice [which have] led to new initiatives at his school."

"Marty's enthusiasm for his professional development was a shining star and prompted other students in the module to participate in the online community of practice. It has been a pleasure to have Marty in the online classroom and his contribution to the community of practice is exemplary."

"Marty has taken his experience as a learner and become a role-model for his students and his colleagues."

For Marty getting involved in online study is not about more wages or academic recognition – it is all about becoming a better teacher.

He trained as an electrician and worked as an electrical inspector in Palmerston North and the Cook Islands before deciding at 40 to become a technology teacher.

Upon gaining his three-year teaching degree he taught at various primary and secondary schools before coming to Dannevirke High School as the Year 7-8 technology hard materials teacher in 2015.

In 2019 he enrolled at Mind Labs from Auckland to do a one-year post-graduate course in digital and collaborative learning, which he says was "the best thing he has ever done in education".

From there his great results attracted a scholarship from Wintec to get a graduate diploma in information technology in education, a two-year course he completed this year earning him this outstanding award.

Marty says education is all about preparing children for a future world. He is convinced the best way is to equip them with survival skills and habits, including curiosity, problem-solving methods, collaboration with others, self-regulation, a readiness to learn and entrepreneurship.

He said this is best done by teaching the theory and practice behind technology so students can be creative and receptive to change but also he says it is essential to show students that he believes in them so they can believe in themselves.

Now he has enrolled to study his masters in contemporary education with Mind Labs. His first year with them means he has already completed one of the three years in the degree.

Quite clearly the students really enjoy Marty's teaching and interaction with him.

Head of technology at Danneirke High School Lisa Lochead says: "Marty is a very dedicated teacher and I am extremely proud of what he has accomplished. He totally deserves the award that he received from Wintec."

"Marty's enthusiasm and passion for teaching is evident the moment you walk into his classroom. The students are engaged and thriving in the environment Marty has created."