Maraekakaho's Old Iron Rally attracts enthusiasts

A line of people try to help tug along an old vehicle at the Old Iron Rally in Maraekakaho. Photo / Ian Cooper

The Old Iron Rally in Maraekakaho over the weekend gave tractor and machinery enthusiasts plenty to see.

Every make and model of tractor imaginable was on show, as well as a range of stationary engines, steam engines, military vehicles, vintage motorbikes and machinery, said event secretary Alyson Pask.

Exhibitors came from as south as Geraldine and far north as Whangarei to show the public their iron pieces of history. Photographer Ian Cooper was there to catch all the action.

Hawke's Bay Vintage Machinery Club hosted the rally at the Maraekakaho Sports Ground.

There were nearly all of the different brands and models of tractors used in New Zealand. Photo / Ian Cooper

Some of the machinery at the rally was put to work. Photo / Ian Cooper

Max Nathan of Waipawa cutting wood. Photo / Ian Cooper

Ross Fraser with his three-year-old triplets Catherine, Alexandra and Benjamin Fraser from Waipawa. Photo / Ian Cooper