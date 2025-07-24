Barbara Cleary and For Wards Hawke's Bay co-ordinator Neill Gordon at the public launch of the For Wards campaign at the Clive Hall. Photo / Jack Riddell

A community coalition called For Wards Hawke’s Bay has been created in a bid to prevent the removal of Māori wards, which it says would be a backwards step.

Hawke’s Bay councils are among 42 nationwide holding a Māori wards referendum alongside local body elections, which open on September 9 and close on October 11.

The referendums were spurred by the Government’s passing of the Local Government (Electoral Legislation and Māori Wards and Māori Constituencies) Amendment Act 2024, reinstating the requirement that councils must hold referendums before establishing Māori wards. The previous Labour Government removed the requirement.

The Greater Wellington Regional Council said in September last year that it estimated its Māori ward referendum would cost $350,000, excluding GST.

For Wards Hawke’s Bay co-ordinator Neill Gordon said that, historically, Māori had been significantly under-represented across Hawke’s Bay local government, with three Māori councillors in 150 years in Napier, and “just a handful” in Hastings.