Barbara Cleary and For Wards Hawke's Bay co-ordinator Neill Gordon at the public launch of the For Wards campaign at the Clive Hall. Photo / Jack Riddell
A community coalition called For Wards Hawke’s Bay has been created in a bid to prevent the removal of Māori wards, which it says would be a backwards step.
Hawke’s Bay councils are among 42 nationwide holding a Māori wards referendum alongside local body elections, which open on September9 and close on October 11.
The referendums were spurred by the Government’s passing of the Local Government (Electoral Legislation and Māori Wards and Māori Constituencies) Amendment Act 2024, reinstating the requirement that councils must hold referendums before establishing Māori wards. The previous Labour Government removed the requirement.
For Wards Hawke’s Bay co-ordinator Neill Gordon said that, historically, Māori had been significantly under-represented across Hawke’s Bay local government, with three Māori councillors in 150 years in Napier, and “just a handful” in Hastings.
“Fundamentally, democracy is about ensuring fair representation and that’s exactly what Māori wards are designed to do.”
He said Māori wards had brought Māori culture and knowledge to councils, and they had become “a better reflection of our communities and our shared concerns”.
“Māori ward councillors have helped harness our collective strength by weaving our communities together so our councils can make better, long-term decisions that benefit all of us, and the places we love.