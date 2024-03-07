Making everyone welcome to Rotorua. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Disruption isn’t a word Shaqaila Uelese uses lightly.

The Manioro co-organiser and her partner, Maia Wati-Cooper, have climbed a metaphorical mountain to turn last weekend’s showcase for diversity and inclusion into a movement that continues to grow.

But it’s clear there’s still plenty of work to do to make Hawke’s Bay’s Rainbow community feel safe and stay local, and Uelese believes it’s the disruption that will ultimately make a difference.

Manioro Festival 2024 was a three-day event at Toitoi in Hastings, bringing all takatāpui and LGBTQIA+ people across Aotearoa together with a special focus on seeing what Māori, Pacific and rainbow excellence looks like, from academia to performing arts.

“I believe Manioro does what it was created to do — Manioro disrupts. Manioro stirred the emotions of so many as people cried such heavy tears and then moments later laughed so loudly,” she said, reflecting on the events of last weekend.

“So many trailblazing queer people leave Hawke’s Bay in search of opportunities and support in the main cities; however, I know if Hawke’s Bay showed it was more inclusive and willing to be educated around diversity, it would be beneficial for all.”

It’s been a long road back to Hawke’s Bay for Uelese and her partner.

They moved back to Hastings from Auckland with a dream to provide safe, supportive, and inclusive spaces for the Rainbow Plus community in Hawke’s Bay.

They are looking for more locations after previously launching the Manioro Rainbow hub through mental health non-profit Nevertheless Trust and help from Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga last year.

“The Manioro Nu’u — Rainbow Hub in Hastings is thriving,” Uelese said.

“Nu’u is the Samoan term for village,” We know it takes a village to raise a child and the Manioro Nu’u — Rainbow Hub has endeavoured many challenges yet is still offering free workshops to our community.”

Inklings of positive change shone through for Uelese when seeing the response to this year’s Manioro.

“Six sessions of Manioro were well attended, with no empty seats,” she said.

“We had invited more Rainbow Plus communities to both perform and attend Manioro. Last year, we had more than 1000 and this year, we had more than 2500 people.”

Uelese said relationships with sponsors were key to continuing to be sustainable, but they had to be authentic.

“We made it very clear we’re not here to tick anyone’s boxes,” she said.

“We want to serve our Rainbow Plus community, and although we know funding is needed, we’re interested in building strong reciprocal relationships with our local stakeholders and national stakeholders.”

She said of all the directions people could move post-Manioro — her hope was that it’s forward with “a greater sense of acceptance, inclusivity and love.”

