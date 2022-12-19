Making a noise to make a difference

Manioro is a two-day event for all takatāpui and LGBTQIA+ Rainbow peoples in Ngāti Kahungunu. Photo / Supplied

Nevertheless is proud to bring Manioro home to our turangawaewae of Ngāti Kahungunu ki Heretaunga.

Manioro is a two-day event for all takatāpui and LGBTQIA+ Rainbow people in Ngāti Kahungunu, with a special focus on Māori, Pasifika and Rainbow intersections.

The term ‘manioro’ means to make a noise or to create a disturbance. Our Manioro kaupapa is based on using creativity, education and awareness to disrupt toxic narratives and discriminating stereotypes for people of diverse genders and sexual orientations.

Manioro is made up of four main sessions across Friday 27th - Saturday 28th January 2023. It will be held at the TOITOI Hawkes Bay Arts & Functions Centre. Manioro is filled with educational and creative workshops (Fashion, Hair & Make-up, Fabric Painting, Kapahaka, Siva Samoa, and Poetry & Spoken word), panels of local takatāpui, keynote speakers, cultural performances and more.

On Saturday, 3rd of December 2022, we invited various stakeholders in the community to attend our Manioro Activation Event at Waipatu Marae. We are very grateful for the support from our community leaders.

Those in attendance were given a taste of what is to come at Manioro in January. Co-Directors & Founders of Nevertheless Shaq & Maia say they were inspired to hear from both Takatāpui, Whakawāhine and whānau through panels sharing their real-life experiences.

“Paris Brown facilitated an amazing Kapahaka workshop and Steva Auina from F’INE Pasifika Aotearoa Trust, graced us all with a Samoan Siva workshop. Overall, it was a very educational and inspiring day.

“As part of our pilot Manioro event in Auckland held during Mental Health Awareness week 2022, we interviewed Amanaki, a proud Fakaleiti who shared with us her whakaaro on what communities can do to make LGBTQIA+ people feel more included.

“As Māori and Pasifika ourselves, we are no strangers to racism, however, we recognise the power we have to disturb strong currents of homophobia through education, awareness and creativity.” Manioro is made possible thanks to funding from Mana Pasifika and the lowdown project. All of our Manioro events are FREE, however, people are asked to register at www.manioro.nz