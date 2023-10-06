Manawatū River Leaders Accord can count many achievements, with more to come

Scientists and farmers during a recent on farm workshop.

More than a decade after the Manawatu River Leaders Accord was signed, those involved can look back with considerable satisfaction on what has been achieved, and that a platform is in place to tackle challenges still ahead of us.

The Accord comprises 34 partners who meet two to three times a year. Members include district and regional councils, iwi and hapū, Fish & Game, Federated Farmers, DairyNZ, jetboaters … a diverse bunch who are all working to improve the health of the river.

The original Accord was signed in 2010 following the infamous description of the Manawatū River as the filthiest in the world. I think we have come a long way since then and have matured to recognise the shared challenges we face. Affordability, access to support, knowledge, time, and regulations, are but a few examples.

There were seven presentations to Accord members at the most recent gathering; I’ve tried to capture four below.

The Tararua Plantain Project came about in 2018 after new regulations were introduced that required local farmers to reduce their N (nitrogen) leaching by up to 60 per cent. A whole of catchment approach using new technologies, plant species and good management practices was agreed to.

DairyNZ then set about working with the local farmers to research production, quality and persistence of plantain. Support from Massey experts/researchers has ensured this is a credible research project that has now been recognised with a Ballance Farm Environmental Awards Commendation, and a team and collaboration award at the Primary Industries New Zealand 2023 awards.

Twenty-one Tararua farmers conduct monthly waterways testing. Added to the 24 Horizons sites with five years of recording, we now have 45. An independent ecologist is employed to conduct an annual habitat and MCI (macroinvertebrate) test on the 21 farms, and with three years of data, these are now starting to provide an honest indication of where our water quality is at. Of the 45 total farms, four are considered excellent, 40 fair to good, and one is of poor water quality.

The eDNA testing during the past two years, at 20 sites, is extending our knowledge and provides an insight into what is living in our streams. These can recognise the DNA of inhabitants up to 3km upstream.

Eighteen sites have native fishes including torrent fish, common bully, dwarf galaxias, shortfin tuna, longfin tuna, kaharore bully

Two sites have native freshwater mussels

Nine sites have native freshwater crayfish

Eleven sites have introduced rainbow and/or brown trout.

The addition of a bioreactor on one farm, that is tested monthly by Massey scientists, is another mitigation being explored. In my language, this is like a giant septic tank filled with woodchips that when in balance filters the nutrients so that discharge doesn’t impact the environment as nutrients have been removed.

More than 100 farmers within Tararua are now using plantain as part of their farming system.

Manawatu Freshwater Improvement Fund is a four-year project that was instigated and overseen by Horizons Regional Council. Project achievements shared by Horizons lead, Lucy Fergusson, highlighted targeted outcomes being exceeded in all areas. Targets are named and then what was achieved.

250km stream fencing / 303.45km completed

200,000 riparian plants / 427,807 plants

20 fish passage solutions / 23 barriers removed

45 community-led projects / 50 projects completed

Tokomaru WW irrigation to land / land purchased

Four iwi environmental management plans / four completed

Urban Streams project/plantings, bridge, pest control.

The Financial Evaluation highlighted the combined $10.4 million spent and advantages of a partnership approach. Farmers take a bow as nearly $6m of this was your investment to improve the water quality. What is very evident is that these results would not have been achieved without the partnership between regional and district councils, government and community groups including farmers.

Accord Goals were set by each of the partners for 2016 to 2021 and the recent summary shows 60 per cent have been achieved. Team ag, take a bow as all our goals were achieved. Projects include fencing all waterways on dairy platforms, establishing demonstration wetlands, running farmer workshops, publicising progress, forage trials.

Moving forward, Landcare Research has now been employed to interview all the forum partners and help set goals into the future.

I am disappointed that there is a time lag between reporting on 2021 achievements and setting our next goals. Government ministers have continued to bring about regulatory changes creating uncertainty. There is a reluctance for any consents to be granted by councils in respect to water takes as proposed RMA reforms identify the river’s health as a higher priority than both human and stock needs.

Horizons implementation Oranga Wai – part of the NPS legislation required in 2024.

“What does success look like?” is a question Horizons is still grappling with. Currently, there is a technical review being undertaken around water allocation. E.coli monitoring has been completed. The Cawthron Institute is setting nutrient targets that Horizons will consult on with farmers in November through community meetings.

With Otago proposing a blanket rule of 2.5 cows per ha and a maximum 100kg N, I’m forever hopeful that Horizons Regional Council will ensure that best farming practice and the ability to implement mitigations using technology or different feeds will see genuine consultation.

It’s always worth highlighting that the Horowhenua vege growers are the hardest hit by any nutrient restrictions – indeed the current Government made special rules to allow them to continue operating.

In summary: Although having no legal standing the Accord has succeeded in ensuring we all come together for the good of our Manawatū River. Is this type of catchment group an example of being accountable to other stakeholders and a way of ensuring social licence going forward? I believe so.



