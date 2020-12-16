Man moderately injured after car crashes into hedge in Twyford, Hastings

One person sustained moderate injuries after a car crashed into a hedge in Twyford, Hastings, on Tuesday. Photo / File

A man in his 50s sustained moderate injuries after a car crashed into a hedge in Twyford, Hastings.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Twyford Rd, Twyford, about 5.02pm on Tuesday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said a car had crashed into a hedge.

Nobody was trapped, according to a spokesman, by three fire trucks - two from Hastings and one from Napier – attended the scene.

Police said the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was injured in the crash.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent to the scene and transported one person in a moderate condition to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

A Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokeswoman said the man in his 50s is now in stable.