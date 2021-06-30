Advertisement
Hawkes Bay Today

Man in early 20s killed while harvesting forest in rural Hawke's Bay

By Sahiban Hyde
Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read
A forestry worker was killed north-east of Napier on Wednesday. Photo / Google Maps

A forestry worker has been killed during the harvesting of a rural Hawke's Bay pine forest on Wednesday.

Police were notified of the workplace incident on Aropaoanui Rd, north-east of Napier at 3.54pm, where one man was reported dead at the scene.

Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter general manager Ian Wilmot said the worker was a man in his early 20s and he understood he was hit by a log.

"He was standing part-way down a hill, and a log either slid down or fell down on top of him."

A WorkSafe spokesperson said it was investigating the forestry-related fatality in Tangoio.

Because the matter was under investigation it was unable to make any further comment.

A New Zealand Council for Trade Unions spokesperson said in response to the death that everyone should have confidence to return home safely at the end of their working day.

"More, much more, needs to be done by employers to keep people safe at work. No one should be killed at work."

The fatality is the fourth in Hawke's Bay's forestry industry since January 2016.

On March 31, 2016, a 53 year-old Napier man died after a tree fell on him in a Pohokura forest block inland from Tutira, north of Napier.

The second forestry fatality also occurred in 2016 when a 24-year-old was killed in an accident in August.

He was struck by a steel cable while he was working in Pohokura Forest.

The third fatality occurred in November 2020 when a 48-year-old was crushed by machinery.

