A forestry worker was killed north-east of Napier on Wednesday. Photo / Google Maps

A forestry worker has been killed during the harvesting of a rural Hawke's Bay pine forest on Wednesday.

Police were notified of the workplace incident on Aropaoanui Rd, north-east of Napier at 3.54pm, where one man was reported dead at the scene.

Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter general manager Ian Wilmot said the worker was a man in his early 20s and he understood he was hit by a log.

"He was standing part-way down a hill, and a log either slid down or fell down on top of him."

A WorkSafe spokesperson said it was investigating the forestry-related fatality in Tangoio.