Māhia Beach Motels and Holiday Park has gone up for sale. Photo / Supplied

A piece of paradise enjoyed by thousands of holidaymakers is up for sale and could end up as private sections.

The only remaining holiday park in Māhia is for sale.

Its potential sale has caused concern within an advocacy group, worried about campgrounds disappearing from the popular holiday destination.

Māhia Beach Motels and Holiday Park has hit the market on a prime 3ha site close to the beachfront.

It has led to a camping advocacy group calling on potential buyers to protect its future in northern Hawke's Bay.

The holiday park is the only remaining campground - apart from freedom camping sites - left in the picturesque township and it offers affordable accommodation for travellers and families.

It has a residential zoning which means there is no obligation on the buyer to operate a camping ground, but that is the hope of the seller.

Another campground in Mahia, Blue Bay Motor Camp, was sold to a development company in 2004 and permanently closed down.

Māhia Beach Motels and Holiday Park boasts 24 units, 150 powered and non-powered sites suitable for tent or caravan use, and a cafe.

The holiday park is in an enviable location near the water. Photo / Supplied

It was completely booked out over the New Year period and is a popular destination.

"Given the residential zoning of this site, there's future scope for the buyer to potentially reduce the size of the holiday park and subdivide parts of the property to create sections for holiday homes," Colliers Hawke's Bay director Danny Blair said.

All Point Camping NZ, which has over 3000 followers on Facebook, president Wayne Ravelich said it would be a shame to see the campground developed into housing or closed in the future.

"There is not a lot between Gisborne and the north of Napier, so losing another campground in that area would be drastic really," he said.

"It is getting harder and harder particularly for young families to make ends meet and be able to get out with the kids and spend some quality family time on holiday.

"So the more opportunity they have the better [with affordable accommodation]."

He called on any potential buyers to keep it as a holiday park. He also said he had noticed a gradual reduction in holiday parks across New Zealand.

One of the units at the facility. Photo / Supplied

Colliers Hawke's Bay broker Jack Elliot said it was in a stunning location.

"The holiday park has experienced management staff already working for the business so if the new buyer doesn't wish to be hands-on at the site, they may choose to purchase the business and enjoy the passive income on offer from afar," he said.

The Hawke's Bay Today contacted the owner for comment but did not receive a reply by deadline.

Māhia Beach Motels and Holiday Park is owned by 2020 Beach Front Māhia Limited.

The holiday park was formerly owned by couple Svarn and Sharelle Creswell but a staff member told Hawke's Bay Today they no longer owned the business.