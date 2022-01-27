The summer paradise of Mahia Peninsula, where a man was arrested in a drugs bust between Nuhaka and Mahia on Wednesday. Photo / NZME

Police have arrested a man after discovering more than three-quarters of a kilogram of cannabis and synthetics along with cash totalling $32,000 at a rural property between Nuhaka and Mahia.

The discoveries, including 450 grams and 330 grams of synthetic cannabis, were made during a search on Wednesday, and the 33-year-old arrested man appears in Wairoa District Court on Friday.

He is charged with possession of cannabis plant for supply and possession of a non-approved psychoactive substance for sale or supply.

It was the latest in a series of drugs bust in the Wairoa district in recent months, including two people arrested between Christmas Day and New Year's Day along with the discovery of methamphetamine with a street value up to $1 million. Eight people were arrested in September when police seized firearms and cash, and had restraining orders placed over seven homes, a jetski, an excavator, a Mini Cooper and a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Police Wairoa area response manager Maui Aben said on Wednesday: "This was a significant seizure of synthetic cannabis — something we don't often see in our area."

"Taking these drugs out of circulation will make a difference," he said.

Wairoa has been reported several times to be in the throes of a significant drugs problem, with calls for greater community and police responses.

Aben said the community was "enjoying" the work being done by police in its role eradicating the problems, which have included dealing methamphetamine to young people.