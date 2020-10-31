Magpies selling braziers for Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring programme

BBBS mentors Fiona Nelson, Lance Jefferys, Richard Coory, Hugo Robertshaw and Anne Epplett. Photo / Supplied

A group of Hawke's Bay Magpies will be stepping off the hallow turf of McLean Park and onto the streets to help raise funds for the Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring programme.

Nine Magpies will be helping five BBBS mentors from the fundraising task group to help sell 200 high quality braziers in an attempt to raise $10,000.

Programme manager Patricia Small said she has been "blown away" by the generosity of the players and their mentors.

"It's humbling to have motivated mentors organising this project, and to have the Magpies on board is an absolute bonus for the project," she said.

"The mentors are amazing - not only do they give up their time to mentor a child every week, but they have also now taken on this mammoth task."

With the help of volunteers, BBBS will be manufacturing 200 braziers over the weekend of November 21 and 22.

The Magpies got involved in the fundraising project through their own new development programme, which requires the team to participate in a charity challenge to help raise funds for local charities.

Players have been divided into four teams and each given a charity to work with. The Locked and Loaded team have partnered with BBBS.

The Locked and Loaded team consists of Ollie Sapsford, Kurt Baker, Mason Emerson, Tom Parsons, Namatahi Waa, Jacob Debery, Connor Mcleod, Pouri Rakete-Stones and Marino Mikaele-Tuu.

They will be working with mentors Lance Jefferys, Fiona Nelson, Richard Coory, Hugo Robertshaw and Anne Epplett.

BBBS said the Locked and Loaded team think they can sell at least 100 braziers, which would be a huge boost to overall sales.

"The Locked and Loaded boys are a great bunch of guys who were genuinely interested in the programme and want to do the best they can in raising funds," Small said.



Since relaunching the BBBS programme three years ago, the programme have matched over 90 children with volunteer mentors.

Big Brothers Big Sisters supports more than 800 children with a mentor nationwide.

The braziers are for sale for $90 each. To place an order or get more details contact Patricia Small on 022 581 2965, or email: patricia@bbbs.nz.