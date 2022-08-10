Stacey Ili will come off the bench for the Magpies against Counties. Photo / Paul Taylor

The team that consigned the Hawke's Bay Magpies to the shortest Ranfurly Shield tenure in history is back hoping to play spoiler once more on Friday night.

Counties Manukau Steelers became holders for the first time when they beat Hawke's Bay 27-24 on September 7, 2013, just six days after the Magpies took the Shield from Otago.

The Bay took revenge in 2014, beating Counties 27-21 in Pukekohe to start a run of 11 successful defences.

The current Magpies hope to eclipse that reign with their 12th straight defence, and 70th in history, against the Steelers at McLean Park on Friday at 7.05pm.

Captain Tom Parsons came off the bench that day in Pukekohe – he and Gareth Evans (out for 2022 with injury) are the only holdovers in the current squad.

Counties openside flanker Sean Reidy scored a try off the bench at McLean Park in 2013 and he is back for the Steelers after eight years at Ulster, including two international caps for Ireland.

Reidy will start on Friday, as will winger Ahsee Tuala, who also came off the bench in those previous Shield challenges and has returned for 2022 after eight years playing for Northampton in England.

The Magpies are largely unchanged from their 32-all draw with Waikato in the opening round of the NPC last weekend.

Lincoln McClutchie comes straight back from Covid protocols into the number 10 jersey, pushing Caleb Makene to the bench and Ollie Sapsford out of the 23.

There are three further changes on the bench; Mark Braidwood for Lolani Faleiva as the reserve tighthead prop, Josh Kaifa for Sam Smith as loose forward cover, and Stacey Ili for Lolagi Visinia in the outside backs.

Hawke's Bay head coach Josh Syms said holding the Ranfurly Shield means having to play your absolute best possible team for every home game.

"It probably burnt us out last year, to be honest, we were pretty poked by the semi-final and didn't quite put our best foot forward," he said.

"Hopefully it's an issue for a little bit longer and we can get to that last challenge of the year."

If the Magpies do keep the Shield until their final regular season home game, they will have held off 15 consecutive challenges for the longest tenure this century.

Syms said making that sort of history would be awesome and his side are highly motivated to beat the Steelers.

"We're just lucky, every time you play for it you're lucky," he said.

Counties Manukau started their 2022 NPC with a last gasp 23-22 win over Otago in Pukekohe on Saturday.

First five-eighths Riley Hohepa kicked the winning drop goal in the 82nd minute and his Steelers have stuck to a similar formula for Hawke's Bay.

Alex McRobbie is out so his Moana Pasifika teammate Sam Slade starts at blindside flanker with Jaidin Kingi coming on to the bench.

Former sevens superstar Etene Nanai-Seturo has swapped positions with Jared Page, moving from the left wing to fullback.

TEAMS:

Hawke's Bay Magpies

1. Pouri Rakete-Stones

2. Kianu Kereru-Symes

3. Joe 'Apikotoa

4. Isaia Walker-Leawere

5. Tom Parsons (c)

6. Devan Flanders

7. Solomone Funaki

8. Marino Mikaele-Tu'u

9. Brad Weber

10. Lincoln McClutchie

11. Neria Foma'i

12. Danny Toala

13. Nick Grigg

14. Jonah Lowe

15. Chase Tiatia



16. Tyrone Thompson

17. Mark Braidwood

18. Joel Hintz

19. Bryn Evans

20. Josh Kaifa

21. Ereatara Enari

22. Caleb Makene

23. Stacey Ili

Counties Manukau Steelers

1. Kauvaka Kaivelata

2. Zuriel Togiatama

3. Sekope Kepu (c)

4. William Furniss

5. Viliame Rarasea

6. Sam Slade

7. Sean Reidy

8. Sam Tuifua

9. Cameron Roigard

10. Riley Hohepa

11. Jared Page

12. AJ Alatimu

13. Nikolai Foliaki

14. Ahsee Tuala

15. Etene Nanai-Seturo

16. Ioane Moananu

17. Ezekiel Lindenmuth

18. Suetena Asomua

19. Jaidin Kingi

20. Adam Brash

21. Liam Daniela

22. Tevita Ofa

23. Esau Filimoehala