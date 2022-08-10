Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Magpies on the fight to keep the Shield: 'It probably burnt us out last year'

4 minutes to read
Stacey Ili will come off the bench for the Magpies against Counties. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawkes Bay Today
By Thomas Airey

The team that consigned the Hawke's Bay Magpies to the shortest Ranfurly Shield tenure in history is back hoping to play spoiler once more on Friday night.

Counties Manukau Steelers became holders for the first

