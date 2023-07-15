Maddison Trophy epic as Tech score try in 82nd minute to beat Taradale

Napier Tech are on top of Hawke's Bay club rugby once more. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier Tech have won a Maddison Trophy epic at McLean Park, with a converted try in the 82nd minute breaking Taradale heart.

It finished 36-34 and the near point-a-minute encounter in front of near-on 5000 fans on a glorious winter’s day was as wild as the scoreline suggests.

Taradale looked to have stolen it in extraordinary scenes in the 78th minute, when reserve prop William Fonohema jinked, jolted and busted through four defenders for a remarkable solo try.

But 30 seconds later, Fonohema dropped the ball from the second phase after the kickoff, and after a sustained burst at the line by Tech, including one held up call, openside Liam Udy-Jones crashed over and Sheridan Rangihuna converted from in front to send the red army into raptures.

Napier Tech had dominated the end of the first half and the start of the second to lead 24-8 after 45 minutes, but Taradale stormed back with three unanswered tries.

In the end, it wasn’t enough.

