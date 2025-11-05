Two Hawke’s Bay Lotto players each won $18,569 in Wednesday’s Second Division draw.

Lucky numbers come good for two Hawke’s Bay Lotto players, Powerball rolls over to $40m

Two Hawke’s Bay Lotto players will be smiling all the way to the weekend after each winning $18,569 in Wednesday night’s Second Division draw.

But they fell short of the $36 million Powerball jackpot, which has rolled over to $40m, the biggest prize in more than a year.

The winning second division tickets were sold at Pak’nSave Napier and Paper Plus Select Havelock North.

The pair joined 25 other winners across the country who also took home Second Division prizes.

Although no one won the top $36 million prize, excitement is building ahead of Saturday night’s draw, when one lucky ticket could turn someone into New Zealand’s newest multimillionaire, with a $40m prize.