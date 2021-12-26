Long-serving pair bid farewell to Napier SPCA Op Shop

Colleen Birch (left) and Hilda Lambdon at the Napier SPCA Op Shop. Photo / Warren Buckland

If you've ever popped into Napier SPCA Op Shop in search of a hidden gem or to donate some clothing, chances are you will have bumped into Hilda or Colleen.

Colleen Birch and Hilda Lambdon have volunteered at the op shop on Emerson St for more than 13 years and were farewelled this week after retiring from their roles.

"We've really enjoyed it, met some lovely people, made some good friends," Colleen said.

Op shop manager Julienne Dickey thanked them for their service.

"Our volunteers enjoy working here not just because they care about abused and abandoned animals but because they get to meet such a wide variety of people and every day is different - you never know what weird and wonderful things are going to come through the door."

The op shop is in need of new volunteers. Contact the shop on (06) 833 7152 to inquire.