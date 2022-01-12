Long and strong earthquake strikes central and lower North Island

Within 10 minutes more than 33,000 people around NZ had reported feeling it. Photo / Geonet

A long and strong earthquake has hit the lower and central North Island and has been felt as far away as Christchurch.

Geonet's has upgraded the Taranaki quake, which struck at 11.49pm on Wednesday, to a 5.8 magnitude quake.

It said its epicentre was 25km east of Stratford. Its estimated depth was 187 km.

The quake was long and strong in Hawke's Bay and rated as "severe" on Geonet's 'felt reports' feature by several people in Manawatu, Wairarapa and Wellington, as well as near its Taranaki epicentre.

Within 10 minutes more than 33,000 people around NZ had reported feeling it.

It's the second earthquake to strike Stratford in the past two days. A 3.8 magnitude quake hit 40km from the town about 9pm on Tuesday.

Across the country, Kiwis reported that they had received an Android Earthquake Alerts System notification on their phone a few seconds before shaking started.

Google has chosen New Zealand and Greece to trial its new system, which uses mobile phones to detect seismic waves, then centralises and assesses the information and warns users according to their location.

Katrina Derham in Hawke's Bay wrote that it was "crazy that it was centered in Stratford but felt so strongly here. Was a real jolt."

Some Twitter users in Wellington were reporting that it was powerful enough that things fell over in their home.

