Locals enjoying waves and art at Waimārama Beach this summer

Sophie Siers, left, and Heidi Chesterman, founders of The Reef Gallery in Waimārama. Photo / Warren Buckland

This summer, the Waimārama coastline is home to The Reef Gallery, a pop-up art gallery where locals and visitors are discovering there is something for everyone.

Local artist Heidi Chesterman, the founder of Shingle and Shell, and potter, illustrator and author Sophie Siers have set up a collective art gallery for the second year in a row.

Stunning ocean-inspired mosaics, paintings, metalwork and much more line the walls of the little beachfront shack.

The Reef Gallery has popped up for the summer in Waimārama. Photo / Warren Buckland

There are more than 11 artists from Waimārama and the Hawke’s Bay region with artworks on display in The Reef Gallery.

Other artists featured at the galley alongside Chesterman and Siers are Louise Broadman (weaving), Dali Susanto (painting), Michelle Morris (mandala work), Glen Colechin (sculpture), Mauricio Benega (painting), Rachel Davidson (pen, ink, pencil), Bryce Rendal (wood and metalwork), along with Dazza’s stained glass designs and Bhuvani Bazaar’s clothing.

Chesterman said the gallery has something for everyone and is a great place to visit while at the beach.

“Everyone loves it,” she said.

You can find art work from more than 11 local artists at The Reef Gallery. Photo / Warren Buckland

Due to the unseasonable wet weather, fewer people have been going out to the beach, which meant fewer visitors to the gallery.

However, Chesterman hopes to get more people to the gallery with some fun events she has lined up.

At the start of the year, The Reef Gallery held an event with live art creation, food trucks and music, drawing in a decent crowd, and Chesterman and Siers plan to hold another event over Waitangi weekend.

On the Saturday of Waitangi weekend, starting at 12pm, well-known landscape artist Josh Lancaster will be creating art live on the lawn, and there will also be a food truck and live music to enjoy while looking at an array of local artists’ work.

The Reef Gallery to stay open for longer this summer. Photo / Warren Buckland

Chesterman is trying to arrange a wine tasting for the event as well.

Hawke’s Bay’s summer has been a wet one, and due to this, Chesterman has said she is planning on staying open until Easter weekend instead of closing on her planned date after Waitangi.

Staying open until Easter gives Chesterman and Siers a chance to hold another event and get more people in the door to view the amazing artwork.

If you want to support these local artists, pick a date (the gallery is only open on weekends), grab a friend or two and head to Waimārama.

To get to the magical little gallery, you will need to head down Harper Road and across from the reef, where the boats launch; you will see big flags out welcoming you in.