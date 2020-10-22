Damon Harvey will no longer run for Hastings Mayor. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Damon Harvey will no longer run for Hastings Mayor. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Anna Lorck's success in being elected Tukituki MP means her husband Damon Harvey, a Hastings district councillor, will no longer repeat his bid to be Hastings Mayor.

"Last year – not winning - was actually meant to be," he said.

"That would have definitely changed things. With me losing, that paved the way... and I think that is the best outcome."

It was third time lucky for Lorck, winning the seat for Labour after being a National electorate for 15 years.

She said she is lucky to have had good support from political allies including former Tukituki MP and Cabinet minister Rick Barker, and Napier MP and Cabinet minister Stuart Nash.

"Stuart has been a real wise head for me," she said. "Particularly in this campaign. He has been someone I've been able to pick up the phone and chat about things and so has Rick Barker. A true mentor."

But the highest praise goes to Harvey.

Anna Lorck with husband Damon Harvey and daughters Greta Harvey and Livia Harvey (right) in 2017. Photo File

"Damon has been just phenomenal and always been a good hand on my shoulder to make sure I'm always grounded in what I do."

Lorck's early career in journalism in Central Hawke's Bay put her on a path towards politics.

"I left school and started work at the community newspaper and I think that was the year that I learnt, at a very young age. that if you want to do more for your community, you need to put yourself forward," she said.

Harvey is also a former journalist and together they ran ATTN! Marketing PR.

They have a blended family with five daughters, two still at school.

Made with funding from