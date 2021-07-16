Daggy wool is in short supply after a dry summer, says Philippa Wright of Wright Wool.
"In Hawke's Bay last year we were stuck with a pretty bad drought, meaning there wasn't a lot of food, meaning the animals didn't produce the dags in the same quantities," she said.
Wright Wool wants daggy wool because after it is dried and crushed, the poo is separated out to be made into fertiliser tablets, leaving good wool behind.
"The dag manure has become a premium product for the likes of Tui who make them into sheep pellets.
"They have discovered that sheep pellets are by far one of the best fertilisers. The wool fibre that is left in it is adding protein, adding nutrients and it is also adding moisture retention," she said.