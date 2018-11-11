The Gudali Express can hold up to 4000 cattle and is arriving in Napier Port. Photo / Supplied

A ship capable of holding 4000 cattle is docking at Napier Port to take a shipment to China for breeding.

The Gudali Express will dock at 5pm on Monday and will depart on Tuesday.

Hawke's Bay Today was not able to confirm how many cattle would be loaded on to the ship, which was purpose-built in 2016, or where in New Zealand they would be coming from.

A spokesperson from Napier Port told Hawke's Bay Today the arrival of the ship was a matter for the Ministry for Primary Industries.

An MPI spokesperson said the Singapore-flagged vessel was docking for the purpose of live export of cattle.